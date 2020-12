Starkville's Cool Papa Bell and others are now Major Leaguers Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:06s - Published 5 minutes ago Starkville's Cool Papa Bell and others are now Major Leaguers MLB has officially given seven different pro Negro Baseball Leagues major league status. Stats and records from some of the best African-American players from 1920-1948 will be included in the MLB record books and that includes Starkville native and baseball hall of famer Cool Papa Bell. 0

