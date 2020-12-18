NCB asks Karan Johar to explain 2019’s viral video of party, issues notice

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared videos from her dance practice at home. In the video, Janhvi's sister Khushi is seen lazing on a sofa at the far end of the room. Janhvi was wearing a simple yellow palazzo-style salwar paired with a matching kameez. The actor had no makeup on and wore her hair in a neat low ponytail. Khushi, on the other hand, was spotted all covered up in a huge white blanket. Thne video invited a lot of comments from Janhvi's family, friends from the industry. This particular room has also featured in other posts of the actor. It appears to be Janhvi's favourite practice and hangout corner of her home. Janhvi was seen last in Karan Johar's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Janhvi was to begin work on Karan's ambitious multi starrer Takht in February this year. However, the film was affected due to lockdown and has now been shelved permanently. Janhvi had also shot some portions of Karan's another production, Dostana 2. In the film, Janhvi stars with Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya Lalwani.
Comedian Bharti Singh along with husband Harsh Limbachiyaa granted bail by Mumbai court in the drugs case today. Karan Johar rejects Disney+ Hotstar's offer to release Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra on OTT. To know more about the world of entertainment, keep following Desimartini
Pakistan diplomat arrived at South Block in Delhi after being summoned by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) over the transfer of management and maintenance of Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib on November 06. Earlier, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee delegation led by President Manjinder Singh Sirsa MEA Joint Secretary (PAI) met JP Singh over the issue. Pakistan government took away the rights of management of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur from Pakistan Gurdwara Committee and handed it over to Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB). More details are awaited in the matter.
Union Civil Aviation (Independent Charge) Minister Hardeep Singh Puri reacted on reports about Pakistan transferring management and maintenance of Gurudwara Kartarpur to non-Sikh body. He said that if Pakistan government has done it then it should be condemned in strongest possible way. He said, "As representatives of Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee, there have been removed and members of ISI have been put." Earlier in the day, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee delegation led by President Manjinder Singh Sirsa MEA Joint Secretary (PAI) met JP Singh over the issue. Pakistan government took away the rights of management of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur from Pakistan Gurdwara Committee and handed it over to Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB). Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib is a historical and sacred place for Sikh community where Guru Nanak Dev ji breathed his last.
Musician Prateek Kuhad spoke about the genre he represents, and how it is different from Bollywood music. Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, Prateek said that he aims to write music which makes him feel good, without focusing on popularity. Watch the full video for more.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has made a name for herself in both Bollywood and Hollywood, revealed why she took up the mantle of being a producer as well. Speaking at the 18th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, she revealed that her mother had advised her that she might not have a career as an actor after she turns 30. Another motivation was to give a fillip to actors who might not have any connections inside the industry. Watch the full video for more.
Bollywood stars were spotted in film city, Mumbai. Actor Anil Kapoor returned to Mumbai as his co-stars in movie 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' tested COVID positive. His movie shooting has been put on halt until actors Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan recover completely. Meanwhile, Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber were snapped with their kids in Mumbai. Actress will next be seen in Malayalam movie 'Rangeela'. Paps also got glimpse of Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi post shoot at Gateway of India. Actors are filming for Shakun Batra's next venture.
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone And Hrithik Roshan To Come Together In YRF's Spy Universe. In other news Angira Dhar joins Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh in Mayday for more watch Daily Punch
Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty was spotted in Khar. She was seen in an all black outfit and looked casual yet chic. In casual look, actor Malaika Arora snapped in Bandra. Former beauty pageant winner Urvashi Rautela clicked in Juhu in sporty look. She smiled for the camera.
Paparazzi spotted Bollywood celebs in different locations of Mumbai on November 24. Action hunk Tiger Shroff was spotted outside a gym in Juhu area. Tiger will be seen in his upcoming post pandemic action flick 'Ganapath' for which he shared his emotions as "special". Rakul Preet was spotted with her family at an airport. She came back from a family vacation in Maldives. The actress often shared pictures and videos from the Island country to give her fans a sneak peek into the fun times. Malaika Arora was also clicked by paparazzi at Yauatcha Restaurant, Bandra Kurla Complex. Daisy Shah also spotted in Bandra. Taapsee Pannu was clicked by photographers at a salon in Juhu. She will be seen in her upcoming flick 'Rashmi Rocket' Bhumi Pednekar was also snapped in Versova.
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor was snapped at the Mumbai airport. He returned from Dharamshala after finishing schedule for 'Bhoot Police'. Actor Mouni Roy was seen outside a film studio in Mumbai. She is shooting for her upcoming project at Filmistan studio. Mouni looked hot in black dress with a shrug over it.
Actor Malaika Arora was seen playing cricket with her son Arhaan outside her yoga center in Mumbai on Monday afternoon. The actor, who recently returned from Dharamshala after celebrating Diwali with Arjun kapoor, was seen bowling & batting during her cricket session with her son. The mother-son duo was accompanied by their dog, Casper. Watch the full video for all the details.
