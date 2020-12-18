NCB asks Karan Johar to explain 2019’s viral video of party, issues notice

NCB issued a notice to filmmaker Karan Johar seeking details of his parties.

As per reports, no date for summon has been mentioned in the note.

The filmmaker may not need to appear in the NCB office in person.

Johar was asked to send his response over a video which went viral in 2019.

Posting the video, SAD MLA Manjinder Singh had attacked Johar in 2019.

Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and others were seen in the video.

It was accused that those attending the party were in an inebriated state.

This comes when NCB has been probing Bollywood’s link with drug mafias.

