Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NCB asks Karan Johar to explain 2019’s viral video of party, issues notice

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:43s - Published
NCB asks Karan Johar to explain 2019’s viral video of party, issues notice

NCB asks Karan Johar to explain 2019’s viral video of party, issues notice

NCB issued a notice to filmmaker Karan Johar seeking details of his parties.

As per reports, no date for summon has been mentioned in the note.

The filmmaker may not need to appear in the NCB office in person.

Johar was asked to send his response over a video which went viral in 2019.

Posting the video, SAD MLA Manjinder Singh had attacked Johar in 2019.

Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and others were seen in the video.

It was accused that those attending the party were in an inebriated state.

This comes when NCB has been probing Bollywood’s link with drug mafias.

Watch the full video for more.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Karan Johar Karan Johar Indian film director, producer, screenwriter and television host

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor posts dance practice video, Khushi's reaction is priceless [Video]

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor posts dance practice video, Khushi's reaction is priceless

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared videos from her dance practice at home. In the video, Janhvi's sister Khushi is seen lazing on a sofa at the far end of the room. Janhvi was wearing a simple yellow palazzo-style salwar paired with a matching kameez. The actor had no makeup on and wore her hair in a neat low ponytail. Khushi, on the other hand, was spotted all covered up in a huge white blanket. Thne video invited a lot of comments from Janhvi's family, friends from the industry. This particular room has also featured in other posts of the actor. It appears to be Janhvi's favourite practice and hangout corner of her home. Janhvi was seen last in Karan Johar's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Janhvi was to begin work on Karan's ambitious multi starrer Takht in February this year. However, the film was affected due to lockdown and has now been shelved permanently. Janhvi had also shot some portions of Karan's another production, Dostana 2. In the film, Janhvi stars with Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya Lalwani.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:00Published
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa granted bail, Deepika Padukone joins Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan [Video]

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa granted bail, Deepika Padukone joins Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan

Comedian Bharti Singh along with husband Harsh Limbachiyaa granted bail by Mumbai court in the drugs case today. Karan Johar rejects Disney+ Hotstar's offer to release Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra on OTT. To know more about the world of entertainment, keep following Desimartini

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:59Published

Manjinder Singh Sirsa Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib: Pakistan diplomat arrives at South Block in Delhi after being summoned by MEA [Video]

Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib: Pakistan diplomat arrives at South Block in Delhi after being summoned by MEA

Pakistan diplomat arrived at South Block in Delhi after being summoned by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) over the transfer of management and maintenance of Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib on November 06. Earlier, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee delegation led by President Manjinder Singh Sirsa MEA Joint Secretary (PAI) met JP Singh over the issue. Pakistan government took away the rights of management of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur from Pakistan Gurdwara Committee and handed it over to Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB). More details are awaited in the matter.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published
Hardeep Singh Puri condemns Pak's decision of transferring Kartarpur Gurdwara management to non-Sikh body [Video]

Hardeep Singh Puri condemns Pak's decision of transferring Kartarpur Gurdwara management to non-Sikh body

Union Civil Aviation (Independent Charge) Minister Hardeep Singh Puri reacted on reports about Pakistan transferring management and maintenance of Gurudwara Kartarpur to non-Sikh body. He said that if Pakistan government has done it then it should be condemned in strongest possible way. He said, "As representatives of Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee, there have been removed and members of ISI have been put." Earlier in the day, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee delegation led by President Manjinder Singh Sirsa MEA Joint Secretary (PAI) met JP Singh over the issue. Pakistan government took away the rights of management of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur from Pakistan Gurdwara Committee and handed it over to Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB). Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib is a historical and sacred place for Sikh community where Guru Nanak Dev ji breathed his last.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:16Published

Bollywood Bollywood Hindi language film industry

Prateek Kuhad on Bollywood music, writing songs, & picking his genre #HTLS2020 [Video]

Prateek Kuhad on Bollywood music, writing songs, & picking his genre #HTLS2020

Musician Prateek Kuhad spoke about the genre he represents, and how it is different from Bollywood music. Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, Prateek said that he aims to write music which makes him feel good, without focusing on popularity. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:55Published
Why Priyanka Chopra thought she won't have a career after turning 30 #HTLS2020 [Video]

Why Priyanka Chopra thought she won't have a career after turning 30 #HTLS2020

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has made a name for herself in both Bollywood and Hollywood, revealed why she took up the mantle of being a producer as well. Speaking at the 18th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, she revealed that her mother had advised her that she might not have a career as an actor after she turns 30. Another motivation was to give a fillip to actors who might not have any connections inside the industry. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:33Published

Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone Indian film actor and producer

Anil Kapoor, Deepika, Sunny Leone shine in film city [Video]

Anil Kapoor, Deepika, Sunny Leone shine in film city

Bollywood stars were spotted in film city, Mumbai. Actor Anil Kapoor returned to Mumbai as his co-stars in movie 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' tested COVID positive. His movie shooting has been put on halt until actors Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan recover completely. Meanwhile, Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber were snapped with their kids in Mumbai. Actress will next be seen in Malayalam movie 'Rangeela'. Paps also got glimpse of Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi post shoot at Gateway of India. Actors are filming for Shakun Batra's next venture.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published
Daily Punch - SRK, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone And Hrithik Roshan To Come Together In YRF's Spy Universe [Video]

Daily Punch - SRK, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone And Hrithik Roshan To Come Together In YRF's Spy Universe

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone And Hrithik Roshan To Come Together In YRF's Spy Universe. In other news Angira Dhar joins Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh in Mayday for more watch Daily Punch

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:49Published

Malaika Arora Malaika Arora Indian actress

From Shilpa to Malaika, Bollywood divas get papped in Mumbai [Video]

From Shilpa to Malaika, Bollywood divas get papped in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty was spotted in Khar. She was seen in an all black outfit and looked casual yet chic. In casual look, actor Malaika Arora snapped in Bandra. Former beauty pageant winner Urvashi Rautela clicked in Juhu in sporty look. She smiled for the camera.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published
From Rakul to Tiger, B-town celebs spotted in Mumbai [Video]

From Rakul to Tiger, B-town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Paparazzi spotted Bollywood celebs in different locations of Mumbai on November 24. Action hunk Tiger Shroff was spotted outside a gym in Juhu area. Tiger will be seen in his upcoming post pandemic action flick 'Ganapath' for which he shared his emotions as "special". Rakul Preet was spotted with her family at an airport. She came back from a family vacation in Maldives. The actress often shared pictures and videos from the Island country to give her fans a sneak peek into the fun times. Malaika Arora was also clicked by paparazzi at Yauatcha Restaurant, Bandra Kurla Complex. Daisy Shah also spotted in Bandra. Taapsee Pannu was clicked by photographers at a salon in Juhu. She will be seen in her upcoming flick 'Rashmi Rocket' Bhumi Pednekar was also snapped in Versova.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:57Published

Arjun Kapoor Arjun Kapoor Indian actor

Arjun Kapoor finishes 'Bhoot Police' schedule [Video]

Arjun Kapoor finishes 'Bhoot Police' schedule

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor was snapped at the Mumbai airport. He returned from Dharamshala after finishing schedule for 'Bhoot Police'. Actor Mouni Roy was seen outside a film studio in Mumbai. She is shooting for her upcoming project at Filmistan studio. Mouni looked hot in black dress with a shrug over it.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published
Watch: Actor Malaika Arora plays cricket with son Arhaan [Video]

Watch: Actor Malaika Arora plays cricket with son Arhaan

Actor Malaika Arora was seen playing cricket with her son Arhaan outside her yoga center in Mumbai on Monday afternoon. The actor, who recently returned from Dharamshala after celebrating Diwali with Arjun kapoor, was seen bowling & batting during her cricket session with her son. The mother-son duo was accompanied by their dog, Casper. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

NCB issues notice to KJo over 2019 party video

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has sent a notice to filmmaker Karan Johar in connection with the...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day