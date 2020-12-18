Bailey re-signs with Vancouver Canucks

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 2 minutes ago

Forward Justin Bailey is remaining with the Vancouver Canucks organization after signing a one-year deal with the Comets' parent club.

Canucks today as comets forward justin bailey has re-signed to remain in the organization.

The canucks inked bailey to a one-year, two-way contract.

He's coming off a career year - in his first with the comets.

He had 47 points - 28 of them goals - in 53 games played.

Both career highs.

The buffalo native did earn some time with the big club - suiting up in two games for the canucks last season.

Overall - he's got 65 games of n-h-l experience with nine points between the canucks - philadelphia flyers and buffalo sabres.

He's played in 266 career games in the a-h-l - for the comets - rochester americans and lehigh valley phantoms. good evening!

We'll have two new faces in the utica city f-c