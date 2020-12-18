Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:09s - Published 3 minutes ago

Farmers' protest enters day 23 at Singhu Border

Braving cold wave, farmers continue to hold protest against centre's three farm laws.

'Delhi Chalo' protest has entered 23rd day at Singhu border on December 18.

Supreme Court on December 17 said that farmers can continue to protest as long as it "does not result in damage to lives and properties of other citizens".

Top Court also suggested centre to explore possibility of putting three farm laws on hold.