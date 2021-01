Protesting farmers watch 'Sikh bravery' films at Ghaziabad border

In freezing temperature films on Sikh bravery were shown on LED screens at the Ghaziabad border on December 30 to inspire the protesting farmers.

Screening of a two-part 3D animated movie called Chaar Sahibzaade directed by Harry Baweja was done at the border.

The LED screen has been set outside stall of Khalsa International.

One of the volunteer said, "We have conquered Delhi 17 times, and we will again win for the 18th time, the government has to roll back the farm laws."