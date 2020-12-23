Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:11s - Published 4 minutes ago

Protesting farmers perform 'havan' on Kisan Diwas

Protesting farmers at the Ghazipur border near Ghaziabad performed 'havan' to celebrate National Farmers' Day on Wednesday.

Kisan Diwas or Farmers' Day is observed annually on December 23, which is the birth anniversary of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, who fought for the rights of the farming community.

Farmers' protest entered Day 28 on December 23 as the deadlock between farmer leaders and government continues over the three new farm laws.