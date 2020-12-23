Protesting farmers perform 'havan' on Kisan Diwas

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary in Lucknow on December 23. December 23 is also observed as Kisan Diwas, or National Farmers' Day in India. CM Yogi also distributed tractors to farmers on the occasion.
Commuters face problems commuting from Delhi to Ghaziabad due to closure of both carriageways on Delhi-Meerut Expressway by protesting farmers on December 22. "This Expressway isn't being utilised for the purpose it was constructed. I've been stuck here due to jam," said Gaurav Goyal, a commuter. Protesting farmers blocked road to protest against three new farm laws.
Protesting farmers blocked Ghazipur (Delhi-Ghaziabad) border completely on Dec 22. Traffic from Delhi towards Ghazipur and Ghaziabad on Delhi-Meerut Expressway affected as both side carriageways closed for traffic. Farmers' protest has been intensified as talks between Centre and farmers have remained inconclusive so far.
Agitating farmers at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP) border blocked road. They blocked road after administration didn't come for a meeting over stopping the movement of tractors. Farmers have decided that they won't move anywhere until their demands are met. Speaking to ANI, a farmer said, "No official has come here for the meeting. We won't move until our demands are met."
