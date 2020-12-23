Protesting farmers perform 'havan' on Kisan Diwas

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:11s
Protesting farmers at the Ghazipur border near Ghaziabad performed 'havan' to celebrate National Farmers' Day on Wednesday.

Kisan Diwas or Farmers' Day is observed annually on December 23, which is the birth anniversary of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, who fought for the rights of the farming community.

Farmers' protest entered Day 28 on December 23 as the deadlock between farmer leaders and government continues over the three new farm laws.


Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary in Lucknow on December 23. December 23 is also observed as Kisan Diwas, or National Farmers' Day in India. CM Yogi also distributed tractors to farmers on the occasion.

 Several farmers visited 'Kisan Ghat' on Wednesday morning to pay tributes to Chaudhary Charan Singh, who was known for his farmer-friendly policies. To mark..
 On the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Charan Singh, known for espousing the cause of farmers, the government on Wednesday reiterated its commitment..
 Paying tributes to former prime minister Charan Singh on his birth anniversary on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he remained dedicated to the..
Commuters face problems commuting from Delhi to Ghaziabad due to closure of both carriageways on Delhi-Meerut Expressway by protesting farmers on December 22. "This Expressway isn't being utilised for the purpose it was constructed. I've been stuck here due to jam," said Gaurav Goyal, a commuter. Protesting farmers blocked road to protest against three new farm laws.

Protesting farmers blocked Ghazipur (Delhi-Ghaziabad) border completely on Dec 22. Traffic from Delhi towards Ghazipur and Ghaziabad on Delhi-Meerut Expressway affected as both side carriageways closed for traffic. Farmers' protest has been intensified as talks between Centre and farmers have remained inconclusive so far.

Agitating farmers at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP) border blocked road. They blocked road after administration didn't come for a meeting over stopping the movement of tractors. Farmers have decided that they won't move anywhere until their demands are met. Speaking to ANI, a farmer said, "No official has come here for the meeting. We won't move until our demands are met."

Ahead of Kisan Diwas, farmer leaders are expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss a plan of action as...
As farmer unions are set to decide on the future course of action, they have said that they will be writing to MPs in UK urging them to stop Boris Johnson from visiting India. Farmer group leader..

Farmers' Protest on the outskirts of the national capital against the new farm laws entered 28th day on December 23. Farmers have blocked multiple border areas including Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur to..

Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 22, Delhi Commissioner of Police, SN Shrivastava spoke on law and order situation amid farmers protest. CP Shrivastava said, "Four Delhi borders with..

