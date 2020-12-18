Global  
 

Coronavirus in South Korea: Fears virus is spreading as daily cases top 1,000

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 02:04s - Published
Coronavirus in South Korea: Fears virus is spreading as daily cases top 1,000

South Korea South Korea Country in East Asia

Covid 19 coronavirus: South Korea marks deadliest day, as NZ's virus fight still praised

 South Korea has added more than 1,000 infections to its coronavirus caseload for the second straight day amid growing fears that the virus is spreading out of..
New Zealand Herald
South Korea's lantern lighting festival recognised by UNESCO [Video]

South Korea's lantern lighting festival recognised by UNESCO

UNESCO adds South Korea's lantern lighting festival to its list of cultural heritage sites, Al Jazeera will look at its history and what it symbolises.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:47Published

Korean lantern festival gets Unesco heritage honours

 South Korea's celebration to mark Buddha's birthday is now an Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage.
BBC News
S Korea bans flying anti-N Korea leaflets across border [Video]

S Korea bans flying anti-N Korea leaflets across border

Ban will take effect in three months and violators face up to three years in prison or 30 million won ($27,400) in fines.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:44Published

News24.com | South Korea hits new daily record for Covid cases in third wave

South Korea reported 1,030 new coronavirus cases Sunday, a record high for a second day in a row as...
News24 - Published

Schools to close in South Korea's capital amid worst coronavirus outbreak since the pandemic began

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) on Monday reported 718 new coronavirus cases,...
SBS - Published


Nevada reports record number of daily COVID-19 deaths at 57 [Video]

Nevada reports record number of daily COVID-19 deaths at 57

On Wednesday, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services reported 57 new COVID-19 deaths across the state, a record-high number of new deaths and a "somber milestone, " according to the..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:20Published
The second COVID-19 wave is hitting several Latin American regions [Video]

The second COVID-19 wave is hitting several Latin American regions

In recent weeks, dozens of countries, including in Latin America, began to suffer the attacks of a second wave, with the number of infections, in some cases, much higher than the first wave.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 04:41Published
S.Korea reports record 950 cases in 'emergency' [Video]

S.Korea reports record 950 cases in 'emergency'

South Korea reported a record 950 daily coronavirus cases on Saturday, exceeding the late February peak of 909, with the president calling the country's third wave of COVID-19 an "emergency". Emer..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published