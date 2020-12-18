Global  
 

Keeping schools open is a national priority, says minister

Schools minister Nick Gibb has said it is a "national priority" to keep schools open during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Education is a priority", he said, "it is a national priority to ensure that children can continue their education during this pandemic." Mr Gibb also said that from 4th January 2021, mass testing will be rolled out in schools across the country.

"In January we are rolling out a huge programme of mass testing of five-and-a-half-million secondary school students with lateral flow tests".

He added that he is "determined" to keep schools open in the new year.

