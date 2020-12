Governor Tim Walz Extends Order Banning Indoor Dining Through The Holiday Season Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:35s - Published 6 minutes ago Governor Tim Walz Extends Order Banning Indoor Dining Through The Holiday Season On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz announced that he's extending the pause on indoor dining through the holiday season. However, the governor's order is being modified to allow outdoor dinning at bars and restaurants starting this weekend. Geoff Petrulis reports. 0

