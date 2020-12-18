Global  
 

Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, BIDU

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:07s - Published
In early trading on Friday, shares of Baidu topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.1%.

Year to date, Baidu registers a 55.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 4.8%.

Moderna is showing a gain of 601.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JD.

Om, trading down 1.7%, and Check Point Software Technologies, trading up 2.1% on the day.




