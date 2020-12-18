Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hollywood Turns On Shia

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Hollywood Turns On Shia

Hollywood Turns On Shia

"Honey Boy" director Alma Har'el has released a statement in support of FKA Twigs after her allegations of domestic violence against Shia LaBeouf.

According to Business Insider, Twigs met LaBeouf on the set of "Honey Boy." She has accused LaBeouf of physically and emotionally abusing her.

Har'el's statement to Variety stated that LaBeouf's issues do not "excuse, minimize, or rationalize domestic violence." In a statement to the New York Times, LaBeouf apologized but denied the accusations.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Has Shia LaBeouf’s Latest Scandal Finally Crossed the Line for Hollywood?

Has Shia LaBeouf’s Latest Scandal Finally Crossed the Line for Hollywood? For years, Shia LaBeouf has been open about his battles with childhood trauma, mental health issues,...
The Wrap - Published

FKA twigs sues ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf over alleged abuse

The singer accuses the Hollywood actor of sexual battery and assault, the New York Times reports.
BBC News - Published