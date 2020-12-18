Hollywood Turns On Shia

"Honey Boy" director Alma Har'el has released a statement in support of FKA Twigs after her allegations of domestic violence against Shia LaBeouf.

According to Business Insider, Twigs met LaBeouf on the set of "Honey Boy." She has accused LaBeouf of physically and emotionally abusing her.

Har'el's statement to Variety stated that LaBeouf's issues do not "excuse, minimize, or rationalize domestic violence." In a statement to the New York Times, LaBeouf apologized but denied the accusations.