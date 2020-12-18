MEPs approve no-deal preparations, but still favour Brexit agreement

Global  
 

Members of the European Parliament voted in favour of the Commission's no-deal Brexit contingency plans on Friday, but were still holding out hope that an agreement could be reached in time.


Sci-fi surveillance: Europe's secretive push into biometric technology

 Patrick Breyer didn’t expect to have to take the European commission to court. The softly spoken German MEP was startled when in July 2019 he read about a new..
Top MEP and former Belgian Prime Minister, Guy Verhofstadt, told Euronews that the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, is the reason why Hungary is top of the EU's anti-fraud agency's corruption list.View on euronews

Top MEP and former Belgian Prime Minister, Guy Verhofstadt, told Euronews that the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, is the reason why Hungary is top of the EU's anti-fraud agency's corruption list.

French MEP Pierre Larrouturou hit the headlines recently when he went on hunger strike to protest against the EU budget.

Boris Johnson has said the UK remains open to reaching a deal with theEuropean Union over Brexit, but that difficulties still remain overnegotiations. The Prime Minister said he hopes the EU will "see sense" andoffer a palatable compromise over remaining sticking points.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told the EU to "see sense" and come to the table with a compromise in order to bridge the gap in post-Brexit trade deal negotiations. During a visit to Greater Manchester, he stressed the public voted in the EU referendum to control its own laws and waters, adding: "No sensible government is going to agree to a treaty that doesn't have those two basic things in it as well as everything else". The prime minister insisted his "door is open" to keep negotiating, but that "things are looking difficult". He acknowledged there would be tough days ahead in the short term if the transition period ends on December 31 without a trade deal in place. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

