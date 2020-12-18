MEPs approve no-deal preparations, but still favour Brexit agreement

'Things are looking difficult' says PM on Brexit trade deal



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told the EU to "see sense" and come to the table with a compromise in order to bridge the gap in post-Brexit trade deal negotiations. During a visit to Greater Manchester, he stressed the public voted in the EU referendum to control its own laws and waters, adding: "No sensible government is going to agree to a treaty that doesn't have those two basic things in it as well as everything else". The prime minister insisted his "door is open" to keep negotiating, but that "things are looking difficult". He acknowledged there would be tough days ahead in the short term if the transition period ends on December 31 without a trade deal in place. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:42 Published on January 1, 1970