Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:19s - Published 6 minutes ago

George Clooney Defends Tom Cruise’s Viral COVID-19 Rant, ‘He’s Not Wrong’

George Clooney Defends Tom Cruise’s Viral COVID-19 Rant, ‘He’s Not Wrong’.

Clooney has spoken out about Cruise’s reaction to seeing 'Mission: Impossible 7' crew members breaking COVID-19 protocols.

.

He weighed in on the now-viral audio during a promotional interview with Howard Stern for his new movie, ‘The Midnight Sky.’.

He didn't overreact because it is a problem … I wouldn't have done it that big.

I wouldn't have, you know, pulled people out … You're in a position of power and it's tricky, right?, George Clooney, via ‘Men’s Health’.

Clooney then seemingly agreed with Cruise, saying they have a responsibility to the future of the industry to follow protocols.

.

You do have a responsibility for everybody else, and he's absolutely right about that.

And, you know, if the production goes down, a lot of people lose their jobs.

People have to understand that and have to be responsible, George Clooney, via ‘Men’s Health’.

Cruise’s passionate COVID-19 rant was first published in ‘The Sun’ on December 16.

He was reportedly yelling at two crew members who were breaking COVID-19 protocols.

No apologies.

You can tell it to the people that are losing their f------ homes because our industry is shut down.

, Tom Cruise, via ‘The Sun’.

It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education.

That’s what I sleep with every night — the future of this f------ industry, Tom Cruise, via ‘The Sun’