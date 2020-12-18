Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:56s - Published 5 minutes ago

Rare 'Christmas Star' Will Be Visible on Monday

Also referred to as the "Star of Bethlehem,".

This rare celestial event is created by the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn.

The last time the two planets appeared this close together was in 1623.

The last visible "Christmas Star" occurrence was in 1226, more than 800 years ago.

The next time these planets will come this close to each other will be in 2417.

Monday night, the best way to see the "Christmas Star" with the naked eye will be to look toward the southwest sky after sunset.

The planets are visible now, just not quite as close as they will be Monday night, .

Which happens to also be the Winter Solstice