Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rare 'Christmas Star' Will Be Visible on Monday

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Rare 'Christmas Star' Will Be Visible on Monday

Rare 'Christmas Star' Will Be Visible on Monday

Rare 'Christmas Star' , Will Be Visible on Monday.

Also referred to as the "Star of Bethlehem,".

This rare celestial event is created by the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn.

The last time the two planets appeared this close together was in 1623.

The last visible "Christmas Star" occurrence was in 1226, more than 800 years ago.

The next time these planets will come this close to each other will be in 2417.

Monday night, the best way to see the "Christmas Star" with the naked eye will be to look toward the southwest sky after sunset.

The planets are visible now, just not quite as close as they will be Monday night, .

Which happens to also be the Winter Solstice


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Is Rare ‘Christmas Star’ Visible This December The Star Of Bethlehem?

Is Rare ‘Christmas Star’ Visible This December The Star Of Bethlehem? By Hannah Brockhaus The “Great Conjunction” of Jupiter and Saturn taking place this month --...
Eurasia Review - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Hey Ray: Christmas Star [Video]

Hey Ray: Christmas Star

You may have heard about the Christmas Star that will become visible in the December sky. What is it, how rare is it, and how do you see this "star"? Meteorologist Ray Petelin has the answers.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:50Published