Was Mayor Pete The Right Choice For Department Of Transportation?

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
This week President-elect Joe Biden nominated Pete Buttigieg to lead the Department of Transportation.

According to Business Insider the news of the nomination was met with derision and some lighthearted chuckling.

"Mayor Pete" had overseen the city of South Bend, Indiana.

Their total population is a fraction of what a mass transit system like New York's can handle in an hour.

Is Mayor Pete really the right guy to commandeer America's freight, air, rail and road?

With a crumbling infrastructure and COVID still raging, only time will tell if he can handle the monumental job ahead of him.


