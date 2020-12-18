Red kettle campaign continues

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 5 days ago

The Salvation Army's red kettle campaign is continuing despite dwindling donations and a shortage of volunteers.

This year has been a struggle for many organizations failing to raise money during annual fundraisers.

A hurting on the salvation army's red kettle campaign, between job loss and financial difficulties and the challenge of finding bell ringers during a pandemic.

But one of the salvation army's most fun and beloved fundraising traditions is still happening.

Remember how the captain would stand outside the rome wal mart for 24 hours straight and ring the bell by the red kettle?

Well, he's still putting in his 24 hours....he just had to get a little creative, because wal mart right now isn't open 24 hours.

4:11 "every year we do a 24-hour kettle where i stand outside wal mart for 24 consecutive hours and i usually do that all in one straight shot.

This year, with the pandemic, not able to do that this year so i'm standing 12 hours today and 12 hours tomorrow" 4:25 also today-wal mart donated 15-hundred dollars to the salvation army's red