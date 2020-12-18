Global  
 

President-elect Biden, Wife To Receive Coronavirus Vaccine Monday

President-elect Biden, Wife To Receive Coronavirus Vaccine Monday

President-elect Biden, Wife To Receive Coronavirus Vaccine Monday

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, will be getting their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday.


Biden to publicly get coronavirus vaccine on Monday

President-elect Joe Biden will publicly receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
Fauci says Biden, Harris should get COVID-19 vaccine ASAP 'for security reasons'

After the first American was inoculated with a coronavirus vaccine on Monday, the nation’s top...
Biden unveils plans for his first 100 days in office to combat pandemic

President-elect Joe Biden says his administration would deliver 100 million doses of coronavirus...
Mike and Karen Pence get COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen received their COVID-19 vaccine live on television on Friday, seeking to shore up public support for vaccinations after U.S. deaths from the..

See VP Pence and surgeon general receive Covid-19 vaccine

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, along with Surgeon General Jerome Adams, received the coronavirus vaccine publicly to encourage public confidence in the vaccine. Pence said that he was..

Mike Pence to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine on Friday

The head of the White House coronavirus task force revealed his intention via a statement on December 16th.

