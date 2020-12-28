Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published 7 minutes ago

Biden Team: 'Roadblocks' From Trump Appointees

(CNN)President-elect Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks on Monday afternoon after receiving a briefing from members of his national security and foreign policy agency review teams. Biden has vowed to take a markedly different approach to governing than President Donald Trump, particularly when it comes to foreign policy.

He has vowed to undo Trump's "America First" isolationist foreign policy and restore the United States' reputation on the world stage.

Biden has pledged to rebuild international alliances and has said that global challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic and the climate crisis, require partnerships and international coordination.