Joe Biden: 'Irresponsibility' of Trump over failure to share national security information

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s
Mandatory credit: Joe Biden/YouTube President-elect Joe Biden is warning ofmassive damage done to the national security apparatus by the Trumpadministration and roadblocks in communication between agency officials andhis transition team that could undermine Americans' security.

During remarksMonday in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said his team has faced "obstruction"from the "political leadership" at the Defense Department and the Office ofManagement and Budget as they've sought to gather necessary information tocontinue the transition of power.


Joe Biden: 'Enormous damage' to US security agencies by Trump

 The president-elect says his team is not getting the information it needs on national security.
New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop source sues Twitter for defamation

A computer repair shop owner cited in a controversial New York Post story is suing Twitter for defamation,..
Biden warns of Trump officials' 'roadblock'

 President-elect Joe Biden is warning of massive damage done to the national security apparatus by the Trump administration and roadblocks in communication. (Dec...
Biden warns U.S. security agencies "incurred enormous damage" during Trump administration

 President-elect Joe Biden painted a grim landscape of the state of the nation's national security and foreign policy agencies, warning that in the four years..
Pelosi calls for Trump's support ahead of House vote on $2K COVID-19 stimulus checks

 The House will vote on giving Americans weathering the coronavirus pandemic $2,000 stimulus checks, boosting the payments from $600.
DeepMind's AI agent MuZero could turbocharge YouTube

 The successor to AlphaGo is being used to create a more efficient type of video compression.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:22

Biden introduces his choice for education secretary, Miguel Cardona

 President-elect Joe Biden held a press event in Wilmington, Delaware, to introduce his nominee to head the Department of Education, Miguel Cardona, the top..
Watch Live: Biden delivers remarks ahead of Christmas holiday

 Mr. Biden will speak from Wilmington, Delaware.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47

Watch Live: DoD and HHS hold briefing on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

 The briefing comes after the FDA authorized Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use on Friday.
Biden team accuses Pentagon of stonewalling transition

 The Biden transition team is clashing with the Trump administration over access to the Pentagon. Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller says his team and the..
Defense Dept. officials halted cooperation: Biden team [Video]

Defense Dept. officials halted cooperation: Biden team

[NFA] Aides to President-elect Joe Biden who are trying to arrange a smooth transition of power from the Trump administration have met resistance to their requests for information from some Pentagon officials, an official on Biden's team said on Friday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:19

Biden hits out at 'irresponsible' Trump over failure to share national security information

Biden hits out at 'irresponsible' Trump over failure to share national security information US President-elect Joe Biden has said the lack of information provided to his team by the Trump...
Joe Biden: 'Enormous damage' to US security agencies by Trump

The president-elect says his team is not getting the information it needs on national security.
Biden warns of Trump officials' 'roadblock'

President-elect Joe Biden is warning of massive damage done to the national security apparatus by the...
'Irresponsibilty': Biden hits Trump admin. over transition [Video]

'Irresponsibilty': Biden hits Trump admin. over transition

President-elect Joe Biden criticizes the Trump administration for withholding national security information during the presidential transition.

Biden Team: 'Roadblocks' From Trump Appointees [Video]

Biden Team: 'Roadblocks' From Trump Appointees

(CNN)President-elect Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks on Monday afternoon after receiving a briefing from members of his national security and foreign policy agency review teams. Biden has..

President-elect Biden Says He Will Invoke Defense Production Act To Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Production [Video]

President-elect Biden Says He Will Invoke Defense Production Act To Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Production

Alicia Roberts reports.

