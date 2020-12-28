Joe Biden: 'Irresponsibility' of Trump over failure to share national security information

Mandatory credit: Joe Biden/YouTube President-elect Joe Biden is warning ofmassive damage done to the national security apparatus by the Trumpadministration and roadblocks in communication between agency officials andhis transition team that could undermine Americans' security.

During remarksMonday in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said his team has faced "obstruction"from the "political leadership" at the Defense Department and the Office ofManagement and Budget as they've sought to gather necessary information tocontinue the transition of power.