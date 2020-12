Struggling West Brom sack Slaven Bilic amid reports of role for Sam Allardyce West Brom have sacked manager Slaven Bilic less than 24 hours after he led thepromoted side to a creditable draw at Manchester City.

Manchester City ease into the last 16 of the Women's Champions League with a 5-1 aggregate win over Gothenburg.

Manchester City defender Lucy Bronze becomes the first English player to win women's player of the year at the Best Fifa Football Awards.

Solskjaer praises Cavani - apart from boot preparation Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lauded Edinson Cavani forhis work in helping the Red Devils to victory against Southampton, and said heis meticulous in his preparation for games - despite leaving the team waitingwhile he put his boots on after half-time.

Southampton move into the Premier League's top four by sweeping aside bottom club Sheffield United.

Arsenal hold out to earn a point against Southampton and end their three-game losing run after Gabriel is sent off.