Why Madison LeCroy's son thought she was 'bad' last Christmas
Why Madison LeCroy's son thought she was 'bad' last Christmas
Santa is coming for Madison LeCroy this year.
The "Southern Charm" star, 31, told Page Six that a mishap last year made her 7-year-old son, Hudson question the magical man — and his mom's behavior.
I didn't buy myself any gifts and wrap themand put them under the tree.So, my son goes, "You must have been bad this year,"you know 'cause Santa didn't bring you anything."How many fish does Tim have?Wait, one, two, three, four.Four!Five.Five?Are there any traditionsthat you're looking forward to this year?I actually really enjoy the Elf on the Shelf.So the thing is, right now, my elf is at his dad's house,which we call him Dusty, because that's his name,because he's lazy.He doesn't really move as much.But then the one at my house, it's like, he's on the hunt.Like, he's literally all over the place.But, it's because I've lost our elf,so now my son just went to his father's.So now I've got to find an elf in the next few days,bring that home, and have him doing some kind of zip linethrough the living room or something.But yeah, that's my favorite thing about Christmas,because it's kind of fun to be a parent instead of,you know, the Santa instead of the kid.I mean, last year I was such an idiotand I didn't buy myself any gifts and wrap themAnd then I'm like, "Oh my God."You know, I buy myself stuff all the time, I didn't think.So now I'm going to have to wrap some things upand throw it under there.I just don't know if I want to wait that longto start carrying them, I guess.That is so cute though, he was looking out for you.Yeah, he thought I was bad.I was like, "I promise you I'm not." (laughing)Maybe.Only on Bravo, don't watch it.