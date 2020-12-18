Mayo Clinic Vaccinates Employees

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 6 minutes ago

A group of six mayo clinic healthcare workers today received a first dose of the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine this morning.

"* new a group of six mayo clinic healthcare workers today received a first dose of the pfizer covid?

"*19 vaccine this morning.

Kimt news 3's george mallet covered today's historic event and is here now with the story.

"* the overwhelming sentiment coming out of mayo clinic today is upbeat.

The people who received the vaccine are all on the front line?

"*?* are living this drama every day.

Now, there is a feeling that we have turned an important corner.

"* that sense of optimism is tempered by the knowledge that we are not out of the woods yet.

It is not an overstatement to say history was made this morning at mayo clinic.

"*19.

Today a powerful first blow was delivered to the insidious virus as six frontline workers including doctors, nurses and a respiratory therapist received the much ballyhooed pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

"* mayo ma recipients available in a zoom conference call.

Abigail carter, a medical icu nurse made the case for continued caution?

"* social distancing?

"* and mas by sharing what she experiencing each day with her gravely ill patients.

The emotional toll it takes, knowing that their loved ones can't be there and be with them is heartbreaking and i've had families call and say i don't want them to be alone and we just have to reassure them that they're not alone, like i'm here with them and i'm holding their hand and i wish you could be here too.

