IMMA Provides Technology Acess To Families

Now more than ever people are using the worldwide web every day... but a new survey shows it's not something everyone can easily access.

Kimt news 3's samantha soto... joins us live from the intercultural mutual assitance association in rochester which aims to provide necessary services to minority populations.

"* around 9 months imaa sent out a questionaire to around 100 immigrant and refugee families in olmsted county ... the results of the survey revealed people were worried about not having good internet access.

Since then the organization has been working tirelessly to find ways to better serve minority populations.

With more people working from home and kids attending online schooling ?

"* internet access is more important than ever before... the non?

"*profit is in the firt stage of a larger effort.

Imaa's executive director says so far they've been able to secure 200 laptops, and are now working to provide additional tech support and "during distance learning, is really important that all families have access to equipment, and internet access so that they can be successful in life."

Budimlic tells me they are hoping more businesses in the community see the benefits of the project and contribute to their fund.

This initiative is part of a larger community effort in olmsted county ?

"* families first minnesota and hawthorne educational center are also a part of the rochester area?

"* non profit