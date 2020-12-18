Connecticut Begins Its COVID Vaccination Program
Residents and workers at the Reservoir Nursing Home in West Hartford were first on the list.
Connecticut Issues New COVID Travel AdvisoryAll travelers, foreign and domestic, entering Connecticut are now required to complete a health form, among other things.
CVS and Walgreens Begin Administering COVID Vaccines at Nursing HomesCVS and Walgreens Begin Administering, COVID Vaccines at Nursing Homes.
The companies are working together under
a deal with the federal government.
Walgreens has started to provide the
vaccine at..
Newark Hospital’s Vaccination Clinic Ready To Administer NJ's First COVID Vaccine DosesNew Jersey gets it shot of hope on Tuesday, after a successful day of COVID vaccinations in New York and Connecticut. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.