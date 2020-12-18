Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:31s - Published 2 minutes ago

Check out this life-size gingerbread house

Colorful gumdrops, vanilla icing trim, and a group of choir children on the front patio are only a few of the decorations that Peter Tomasello and his husband Drew Jordan have displayed for all to see at their 'Gingerbread House'.Tomasello and Jordan's elaborate Christmas decoration display is located at 135 North Huron St.

In Ronkonkoma.“We come here because the gingerbread house is a tradition and it’s just such an important part of the community,” said Diana Morales, a participant.

“We love it, just because of everything that they do here to make Christmas come to life.”Their display became widely known and was even featured on the ABC competition show The Great Christmas Light Fight in 2017.Tomasell...