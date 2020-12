Building a gingerbread house for the homeless Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:38s - Published 4 minutes ago Building a gingerbread house for the homeless Joel Kiernan, a freshman at Stanford University, is spending his winter break building a Notre Dame gingerbread replica to auction off for a fundraiser for St. John's Homeless Shelter. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like