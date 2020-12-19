OMC administers first COVID-19 vaccines

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 days ago

we continue our coronavirus coverage... today olmsted medical center also administered its first doses of the covid

19 vaccine.

Kimt news three's anthony monzon shares the experience of the first front line healthcare worker at o

c to receive it.

here at olmsted medical center.... with the healthcare provider's first coronavirus vaccines being administered to front line health care workers.

Doctors here say this represents a long

awaited moment in the fight against covid

19... a moment that means so much for those saving the lives of patients every day.

Right now you're watching video of diane schwarz... a nurse in o

m

c's emergency department... receiving that first vaccine here at o

m

c this morning.

Schwarz was one of 12 employees vaccinated today.

She says as someone who takes care of patients with covid and sees the look of fear in their eyes... this is a very exciting day.

"it's been a very emotional moment.

It brought tears to my eyes almost upon getting that shot.

It's... i'm just elated.

I think this is just a great day."

Scharz adds receiving this vaccine means safety for her and family.

And when we spoke with her this morning... she told us she has not experienced any side effects.

In rochester... thank you anthony.

Shwarz says she believes the only way this vaccine is going to work is if everyone