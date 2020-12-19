Midway becomes gigabit city 12.18.20
Joining the ranks as a giga-city courtesy of metronet.
Midway will become the third kentucky city to be a gigabit city following lexington and versailes.
The city will have a 100 percent fiber optic network.
Midway mayor grayson vandergrift says it will help the university and a growing downtown.
Specifically small business owners.
Grayson vandergrift: i think we are punching above our weight.
We have things like green initiatives now we're a gigabit city.
Frankly what we want to be is a model small city that other city's can look to for guidance.
L3: abc 36 news white midway becoming gigabit city will have 100 percent fiber optic network midway now has 3 different internet providers.
Mayor vandergrift says they are also looking at the possibility of providing