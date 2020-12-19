Midway becomes gigabit city 12.18.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 1 week ago

Midway now has a 100% fiber optic network

Joining the ranks as a giga-city courtesy of metronet.

Midway will become the third kentucky city to be a gigabit city following lexington and versailes.

The city will have a 100 percent fiber optic network.

Midway mayor grayson vandergrift says it will help the university and a growing downtown.

Specifically small business owners.

Grayson vandergrift: i think we are punching above our weight.

We have things like green initiatives now we're a gigabit city.

Frankly what we want to be is a model small city that other city's can look to for guidance.

Mayor vandergrift says they are also looking at the possibility of providing