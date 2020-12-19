Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata for a 2-day visit; to take stock of BJP’s affairs

Global  
 

Union home minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata on December 19 for a two-day visit.

Shah will take stock of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) affairs in West Bengal ahead of the assembly elections scheduled to be held next year.

“I bow to this revered land of greats like Gurudev Tagore, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and Syama Prasad Mookerjee,” Shah tweeted as he reached the state capital of Kolkata.

Several Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders including Suvendu Adhikari quit the party and are likely to join the BJP as per reports.

Shah is slated to address a public rally at Midnapore today.

Watch the full video for more.


