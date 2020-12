Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:58s - Published 1 minute ago

Sports Community Mourns Loss Of Former 'CCOer Tom Hanneman

He was known to the public as a first-rate broadcaster for much of the past 50 years of his life.

He is known to his friends as a first-rate person who made them laugh and cared deeply about their lives, Mike Max reports (2:58).

WCCO 4 News At 10 - December 18, 2020