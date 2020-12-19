13 MSU defeats Southern 79-55

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 5 minutes ago

Nikki McCray-Penson's team has one remaining non-conference game before its matchup with Georgia in Athens on 12/31.

Despite a speed bump against southern florida a few weeks back... it's been smoothing sailing for nikki mccray penson and the 13th ranked mississippi state women's basketball team... tonight they hosted southern in their second to last non-con matchup of the season friday night college hoops!

Jaguars in town at the hump 1st quarter...jags playing well,,,,tye- nesha metcalf to jordan aikens for the trey ball....10-9 msu before the quarter ends....yemiah morris goes to work down low and scores....16-13 -13 msu 2nd quarter...madison hayes on the break....crossover left and the finish....18-14 msu beautiful ball movement from msu ends with a jessika carter left hand finish....and 1 bucket for the bulldogs then on the break.....carter with the layin....jamaya mingo young with the dish....33-22 msu catterion thompson drive and kick to aliyah matharu for the corner 3....40-27 msu...they lead by 17 at halftime and msu goes onto win..... 79-55 here's mccray on how here team pulled away after a slow first... 00-05 :16-:21 penson says:i thougth we got the ball inside.

Clearly there was a mismatch and we wanted to dissect how we wanted to get the ball inside.

We moved it from side to side to get jess some looks or some dribble penetration.

Taylor says: we definitely have a lot of film that cfoach wikll show us that we need to work on.

We're happy about the win but we need to move on.