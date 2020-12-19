Watch: HM Shah having lunch at farmer's house in WB's Medinipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid homage to Khudiram Bose at his (Bose's) native village in Paschim Medinipur and met with Bose's family members and felicitated them with honorary garbs on December 19. "It is my good fortune that I have been able to touch to my forehead, the soil of the home of the great freedom fighter Khudiram Bose. He happily went to the gallows to sacrifice himself for the Indian freedom movement," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Siddheshwari Kali Temple in West Bengal's Midnapore on December 19. He also visited Devi Mahamaya Temple and offered prayers there. He was accompanied by BJP's general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. HM Shah is on a two-day visit to the state.
BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has made a stunning disclosure. A video tweeted by Congress leader Narendra Saluja shows the BJP leader saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a key role in toppling the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. ‘Don't tell anyone. I haven't told anyone this till now... am making it public for the first time from this stage. If anyone played an important role in pulling down the Kamal Nath government, it was Narendra Modi and not Dharmendra Pradhan,’ Vijayvargiya can be heard saying. Congress latched on to the video and claimed that its stand had been vindicated. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:16Published
Aam Aadmi Party leaders are protesting outside the Chief Minister’s residence alleging that he has been put under house arrest. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia alleged that he and several other leaders were..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:03Published
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 06 had lunch at the house of a Matua community member in Gouranganagar. He was accompanied by other party leaders. Shah had lunch at the house of Navin Biswas,..
Union Home Minister Amit Shah had lunch at the house of a tribal BJP worker in West Bengal. BJP worker Bibhishan Hansda's house is in Chaturdihi village of Bankura district. It was a vegetarian platter..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:01Published