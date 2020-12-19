Global  
 

Congress trusts Sonia, Rahul Gandhi's leadership: Harish Rawat

Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and senior Congress leader, Harish Rawat after party meeting with party's Interim President Sonia Gandhi at 10, Janpath on December 19, said that there is doubt in the leadership of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's, everyone in the party trusts them.

He said, "There is no doubt in leadership.

Everyone trusts Sonia Gandhi's and Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

Congress stands united.

In today's meeting, we discussed the strategies to resolve challenges and will continue to do so."


