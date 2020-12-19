Congress trusts Sonia, Rahul Gandhi's leadership: Harish Rawat

Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and senior Congress leader, Harish Rawat after party meeting with party's Interim President Sonia Gandhi at 10, Janpath on December 19, said that there is doubt in the leadership of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's, everyone in the party trusts them.
He said, "There is no doubt in leadership.
Everyone trusts Sonia Gandhi's and Rahul Gandhi's leadership.
Congress stands united.
In today's meeting, we discussed the strategies to resolve challenges and will continue to do so."
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh apologised to NSA's son Vivek Doval on December 19. Ramesh's apology comes after Vivek Doval filed defamation case against him. Speaking on this Junior Doval said that he has accepted an apology against Jairam Ramesh but criminal case against Caravan magazine will continue. "Jairam Ramesh has given an apology, and we have accepted it. The criminal defamation case against Caravan magazine will continue," said Vivek Doval, son of NSA Ajit Doval, in Delhi.
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said the new party president will be elected soon. While addressing a press conference, Surjewala said Rahul Gandhi is the right person to lead congress. He asserted that 99.9 per cent of people including him want party leader Rahul Gandhi to be elected as party president. “Congress workers and members will choose a person who is best suited for the post. 99.9 per cent of people including me want Rahul Gandhi to be elected as party president. Final call will be taken by him,” Surjewala said. Rahul Gandhi stepped down as party chief after the party's disastrous defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Watch the full video for more.
Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind over killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh. He said, "It is imperative that responsible including policemen who prepared inputs that led to his security cover being withdrawn should be investigated through high-level probe." Speaking to ANI, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) In-Charge, Harish Rawat said, "Partap Singh Bajwa has every right to write to the President but he should have written first to Punjab Chief Minister as law and order is a state subject."
As farmers' protest entered the third week, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday accused Opposition parties of running propaganda against the new farm laws and asserted that these legislations "may cause difficulty for some in the short term" but will be beneficial to farmers in the long run. Tomar, who is leading negotiations with the 40 protesting farmer unions to break the deadlock, was addressing a delegation of over 100 farmers from Uttarakhand who came to extend their support to the laws. Hitting out at the Centre over farmers protest against the three agriculture laws, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that the government has failed the nation and the farmers. Tharoor joined the protest held by the party MPs from Punjab at Jantar Mantar here on Sunday. Watch the full video for more.
Indian National Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the party will soon start the procedure to elect a new party president. He said that Electoral Congress leaders, workers and..
Punjab Chief Minister Captian Amarinder Singh on December 17 reacted on Defence panel meet and walking out of Rahul Gandhi from the meeting. Backing Gandhi, he lambasted at the Chairman of the standing..