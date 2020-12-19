Hoosiers are wondering what will happen with the second round of coornavirus stimulus checks

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 2 minutes ago

People here in Fort Wayne are wondering what the outcome will be for the second round of stimulus checks.

Next week.

Congress is preparing to work through the weekend to pass another coronavirus relief deal.a stop-gap funding bill was passed tonight to keep the federal government open.the resolution will extend the funding deadline until sunday.

Lawmakers want to work out both a coronavirus relief package ... and a long-term funding measure.

Fox 55's jentill neal talked to people in fort wayne on if it's enough help.

Details of when it will pass are still in the air.however, some people in fort wayne say the wait shouldn't have been this long.> 00:06:57-00:07:09"i understand they are negotiating and they have to come to an agreement.

I think they could've done it a lot earlier, but if it is coming through that is a good thing."earlier this year congress dished out $1,200 to people.

Couples received $2,400.

An extra $500 was provided for every child.while donna jackson says receiving a second stimulus check is good, she doesn't know how much help it would be for people with families.>00:03:03-00:03:11"if we get taxed on it as additional income at the end of the year, what good is it really doing anyone?

It might pay a bill."john hare says the best bet is to bet on yourself at this point.> 00:05:28-00:05:46"i have my own feelings on this.

I know this is not nearly enough and we should rely on our own communities and build resilience here through our unions, through publicly sourced foods and all of these resources because working people have no savior but working people."those who have their bank information on file will most likely get their money first.

In fort wayne, jentill neal fox 55 news if your banking information isn't on file with the irs, you'll receive paper checks or prepaid debit cards in