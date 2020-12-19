Klopp: Resting Salah was needed
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool needed to rest Mohamed Salah and bring in 'fresh legs' for their 7-0 win over Crystal Palace after a 'massively intense' period of fixtures.
We would have been lost without young players, says Liverpool's KloppLiverpool manager Juergen Klopp hails his crop of youngsters for seizing opportunities to help the Premier League champions cope with the loss of veteran first-team players through injury.
Liverpool's Salah available for Atalanta matchMohamed Salah is available for selection once again after testing negative for COVID-19 and Juergen Klopp will hope he hits the high notes when he returns to the team against Atalanta on Wednesday.
Klopp focuses on relentless schedule despite pride in record-breaking sideLiverpool manager Juergen Klopp worries for the fitness of his players with a packed fixture schedule.