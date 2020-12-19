Global  
 

Klopp: Resting Salah was needed

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool needed to rest Mohamed Salah and bring in 'fresh legs' for their 7-0 win over Crystal Palace after a 'massively intense' period of fixtures.


