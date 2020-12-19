Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 03:08s - Published 1 minute ago

Heated Oval Office meeting included talk of martial law

An Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump that included Sidney Powell and her client Michael Flynn began as an impromptu gathering but quickly devolved, two people familiar with the matter said.

CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reports screaming matches broke out at certain points as some of Trump’s aides pushed back on Powell and Flynn’s suggestions.