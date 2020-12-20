Video Credit: WFFT - Published 1 week ago

Donations from the fundraiser will go to the Beds4Kids program for children who don't have a bed to sleep in.

Mustard Seed Furniture Bank hosts 'Be A Light in The Child's Night' Fundraiser

The mustard seed furniture bank held its inaugural fundraising event to help children who don't have a bed to sleep in.

Volunteers hosted 'be the light in a child's night.'

This is a holiday luminary sale at the former 'hire's auto parts store.'

Mustard seed volunteers delivered lights to participants for the 'beds for kids' program .the non-profit furniture bank has supported this since 2002.

Mustard seed executive director, suzie jordan, says the fundraiser is a way to add some joy to the season.

The fundraiser will continue at mustard seed furniture bank this monday and tuesday from