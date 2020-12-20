Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

HM Amit Shah pays floral tribute to Rabindranath Tagore

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:34s - Published
HM Amit Shah pays floral tribute to Rabindranath Tagore

HM Amit Shah pays floral tribute to Rabindranath Tagore

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah reached Visva-Bharati University in Birbhum on December 20.

He paid floral tribute to Rabindranath Tagore.

Shah's much anticipated visit to the state of West Bengal began on December 19.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amit Shah Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs (India)

HM Amit Shah arrives in Birbhum [Video]

HM Amit Shah arrives in Birbhum

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah reached Birbhum, West Bengal on December 20. He is scheduled to visit Visva-Bharati University in the district later today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published

Amit Shah visits Visva-Bharati, pays tribute to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore

 Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited Visva-Bharati and paid homage to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore at Rabindra Bhavan on the University campus. Shah,..
IndiaTimes

Rabindranath Tagore Rabindranath Tagore Bengali poet, philosopher and polymath

Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata for a 2-day visit; to take stock of BJP’s affairs [Video]

Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata for a 2-day visit; to take stock of BJP’s affairs

Union home minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata on December 19 for a two-day visit. Shah will take stock of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) affairs in West Bengal ahead of the assembly elections scheduled to be held next year. “I bow to this revered land of greats like Gurudev Tagore, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and Syama Prasad Mookerjee,” Shah tweeted as he reached the state capital of Kolkata. Several Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders including Suvendu Adhikari quit the party and are likely to join the BJP as per reports. Shah is slated to address a public rally at Midnapore today. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:36Published

Visva-Bharati University Visva-Bharati University Public central university in Santiniketan, West Bengal, India


Birbhum district Birbhum district District of West Bengal in India

8-foot-long python rescued in WB's Birbhum [Video]

8-foot-long python rescued in WB's Birbhum

An 8-feet long python was rescued from West Bengal on December 06. Snake was found in Suri area of Birbhum. It was later released into the forest.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:04Published

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

PM Modi to interact with farmers on Dec 25; BJP to hold 'kisan samvad' across UP

 Prime Minister Modi will interact with farmers on the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25, the BJP said, adding that the party..
IndiaTimes

West Bengal West Bengal State in Eastern India

Related news from verified sources

Amit Shah visits Visva-Bharati, pays tribute to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited Visva-Bharati and paid homage to Gurudev Rabindranath...
IndiaTimes - Published


Related videos from verified sources

President Kovind and others pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary [Video]

President Kovind and others pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary

The nation is celebrating 145th birth anniversary of 'ironman' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published