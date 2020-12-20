Sir Keir Starmer accuses PM of 'gross negligence' in failing to act earlier

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson to apologise to thepublic for the way the latest coronavirus restrictions had been handled.

TheLabour leader told an online press conference: “I think the Prime Ministershould apologise.

This is not just one mistake when he has otherwise gotthings right.

It is the same mistake over and over again.

“At the heart of theproblem here is a prime minister who simply doesn’t want to be unpopular andtherefore won’t take the tough decisions that are necessary, until he isforced into them at the 11th hour.

“We can’t go on like that.

I think that itis very important that the Prime Minister does apologise to people for hishandling of this episode of the pandemic.”