Starmer accuses PM of 'gross negligence'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says he is frustrated that Boris Johnson dismissed the issue of rising coronavirus cases on Wednesday only to introduce tough restrictions today, meaning millions of families will be heartbroken over their cancelled Christmas plans.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said Boris Johnson needs to "toughen up over Christmas" and "show some leadership", as coronavirus cases continue to rise in England. The leader of the opposition also questioned what Mr Johnson's government is doing now to prevent the chances of a third lockdown adding "nobody wants a third lockdown".
Within minutes of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing an effective lockdown on over 16 million people in England, shoppers hit the streets for a final attempt to stock up on Christmas presents and supplies.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells Andrew Marr the new coronavirus variant isout of control. In England, Boris Johnson effectively cancelled Christmas foralmost 18 million people in London, south-eastern and eastern England as theregion was put into a new two-week lockdown from Sunday. Under the new Tier 4rules non-essential shops – as well as gyms, cinemas, casinos and hairdressers– have to stay shut and people are limited to meeting one other person fromanother household in an outdoor public space. Those in Tier 4 were told theyshould not travel out of the region, while those outside were advised againstvisiting.
Christmas plans have been torn up for millions in England – with new Tier 4restrictions seeing harsh curbs on planned meet-ups, while in the rest ofEngland, Wales and Scotland, the proposed easing of restrictions for lateDecember has been severely curtailed.
Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced that lockdown restrictions will come into effect from midnight, amid concern over the new strain of coronavirus. Festive bubbles in Wales will also only apply on Christmas Day.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that a new variant strain of the virus which causes Covid-19 may be up to 70% more transmissible and could increase the R value by 0.4.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a tightening of Covid-19 restrictions and a new Tier 4 for London and the South East of England. It comes after coronavirus cases in these areas continue to soar.