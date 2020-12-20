Global  
 

Starmer accuses PM of 'gross negligence'

Starmer accuses PM of 'gross negligence'

Starmer accuses PM of 'gross negligence'

Sir Keir Starmer has said Labour supports the latest coronavirus restrictions but accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of "gross negligence" in failing to act earlier.

