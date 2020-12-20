Global  
 

Facing South Florida: 1-On-1 With Joe Garcia

Jim DeFede interviewed the former congressman on how U.S. policy toward Cuba is likely to change when Joe Biden becomes president.


Facing South Florida: Coronavirus [Video]

Facing South Florida: Coronavirus

Jim DeFede went one-on-one with Peter Paige, the chief clinical officer at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 12:27Published
Facing South Florida: 1-On-1 With Daniella Cohen Higgins [Video]

Facing South Florida: 1-On-1 With Daniella Cohen Higgins

Jim DeFede interviewed Miami-Dade County’s newest commissioner, Daniella Cohen Higgins.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 11:12Published
Facing South Florida: Feeding South Florida [Video]

Facing South Florida: Feeding South Florida

Jim DeFede interviewed Feeding South Florida CEO Paco Velez about the extreme challenges of providing food during a pandemic to the thousands who are now living with food insecurity.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 11:59Published