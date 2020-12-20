Passengers head to St Pancras in a bid to spend Xmas at home

Cafe EL&N has unveiled a 34ft Christmas tree at St Pancras station, centralLondon, which is constructed of over 1,200 metres of layered festive ribbons,adorned with messages of hope from NHS staff and key workers.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson to apologise to thepublic for the way the latest coronavirus restrictions had been handled. TheLabour leader told an online press conference: “I think the Prime Ministershould apologise. This is not just one mistake when he has otherwise gotthings right. It is the same mistake over and over again. “At the heart of theproblem here is a prime minister who simply doesn’t want to be unpopular andtherefore won’t take the tough decisions that are necessary, until he isforced into them at the 11th hour. “We can’t go on like that. I think that itis very important that the Prime Minister does apologise to people for hishandling of this episode of the pandemic.”
Sir Keir Starmer has said Labour supports the latest coronavirus restrictions but accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of "gross negligence" in failing to act earlier.
Within minutes of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing an effective lockdown on over 16 million people in England, shoppers hit the streets for a final attempt to stock up on Christmas presents and supplies.
Streets in central London were empty this afternoon as the capital enters new tough Tier 4 Covid restrictions.
Members of the public gave their reaction to tough new Tier 4 Covid rules which mean Christmas is cancelled for many in London and the South East of England.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a tightening of Covid-19 restrictions and a new Tier 4 for London and the South East of England. It comes after coronavirus cases in these areas continue to soar.
Households in London and the South East of England are to be banned from mixing over the festive period, while in the rest of the country, three households will be able to meet indoors on Christmas Day only.
An award-wining photographer has battled hailstorms, freezing rain and 60mphwinds to scale England’s highest peak six times in 24 hours in a bid to give aseriously ill baby a chance of a longer life. Joe Giddens, 33, picked some ofthe worst weather of the winter so far to attempt an epic challenge on the3,209ft (978m) Scafell Pike to help seven-month-old Marley Powell, who has arare genetic disorder. Marley’s parents Rosie-Mae Walton, 19, and Wes Powell,22, from Driffield, East Yorkshire, are hoping to raise enough money so he canaccess “the most expensive drug in world” in the United States in a bid tomake sure this Christmas is not his last.Zolgesma, the world's most expensivedrug.
