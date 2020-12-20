Global  
 

Passengers head to St Pancras in a bid to spend Xmas at home

Passengers head to St Pancras in a bid to spend Xmas at home

Passengers head to St Pancras in a bid to spend Xmas at home

Boris Johnson's latest announcement on new tough Tier 4 measures for London and the South East of England has seen crowds of people flock to train stations in a bid to leave the capital ahead of Christmas.

Covid-19: St Pancras crowds 'totally irresponsible'

 Large crowds were filmed at the London station hours before tier-four restrictions came into force.
BBC News
Crowds flee the capital after tough Tier 4 restrictions announced in London [Video]

Crowds flee the capital after tough Tier 4 restrictions announced in London

Large crowds at St Pancras station wait to board trains to Leeds following theannouncement of tougher coronavirus restrictions.

Pink 'Christmas tree of hope' revealed at St Pancras station [Video]

Pink 'Christmas tree of hope' revealed at St Pancras station

Cafe EL&N has unveiled a 34ft Christmas tree at St Pancras station, centralLondon, which is constructed of over 1,200 metres of layered festive ribbons,adorned with messages of hope from NHS staff and key workers.

Michel Barnier arrives in London for 'intensive' Brexit talks [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives in London for 'intensive' Brexit talks

Michel Barnier arrives in London at St Pancras International ahead of talksover a trade deal with the UK.

Sir Keir Starmer accuses PM of 'gross negligence' in failing to act earlier [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer accuses PM of 'gross negligence' in failing to act earlier

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson to apologise to thepublic for the way the latest coronavirus restrictions had been handled. TheLabour leader told an online press conference: “I think the Prime Ministershould apologise. This is not just one mistake when he has otherwise gotthings right. It is the same mistake over and over again. “At the heart of theproblem here is a prime minister who simply doesn’t want to be unpopular andtherefore won’t take the tough decisions that are necessary, until he isforced into them at the 11th hour. “We can’t go on like that. I think that itis very important that the Prime Minister does apologise to people for hishandling of this episode of the pandemic.”

Starmer accuses PM of 'gross negligence' [Video]

Starmer accuses PM of 'gross negligence'

Sir Keir Starmer has said Labour supports the latest coronavirus restrictions but accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of "gross negligence" in failing to act earlier.

Londoners rush to shops on eve of new restrictions [Video]

Londoners rush to shops on eve of new restrictions

Within minutes of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing an effective lockdown on over 16 million people in England, shoppers hit the streets for a final attempt to stock up on Christmas presents and supplies.

London’s streets empty as capital enters Tier 4 [Video]

London’s streets empty as capital enters Tier 4

Streets in central London were empty this afternoon as the capital enters new tough Tier 4 Covid restrictions.

London Train Stations Jammed as New COVID Strain Overtakes UK

 London is in COVID free fall, as thousands of travelers crammed into train stations for the Xmas holiday ... this as a new, more virulent mutation of the virus..
Public reacts to cancelled Christmas amid tough new measures [Video]

Public reacts to cancelled Christmas amid tough new measures

Members of the public gave their reaction to tough new Tier 4 Covid rules which mean Christmas is cancelled for many in London and the South East of England.

New Tier 4 restrictions announced for London and South East [Video]

New Tier 4 restrictions announced for London and South East

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a tightening of Covid-19 restrictions and a new Tier 4 for London and the South East of England. It comes after coronavirus cases in these areas continue to soar.

Christmas mixing banned in London and South East [Video]

Christmas mixing banned in London and South East

Households in London and the South East of England are to be banned from mixing over the festive period, while in the rest of the country, three households will be able to meet indoors on Christmas Day only.

12/20: Jerome, Klain, Gottlieb

 Today on "Face the Nation," Congress moves closer to getting billions of dollars of COVID economic relief to Americans right before Christmas.
Covid: Cases rise as Christmas rules come into force

 The number of daily infections in the UK reaches an all-time high, as new restrictions come into force.
Fundraising photographer tackles mountain storms to support seriously ill baby [Video]

Fundraising photographer tackles mountain storms to support seriously ill baby

An award-wining photographer has battled hailstorms, freezing rain and 60mphwinds to scale England’s highest peak six times in 24 hours in a bid to give aseriously ill baby a chance of a longer life. Joe Giddens, 33, picked some ofthe worst weather of the winter so far to attempt an epic challenge on the3,209ft (978m) Scafell Pike to help seven-month-old Marley Powell, who has arare genetic disorder. Marley’s parents Rosie-Mae Walton, 19, and Wes Powell,22, from Driffield, East Yorkshire, are hoping to raise enough money so he canaccess “the most expensive drug in world” in the United States in a bid tomake sure this Christmas is not his last.Zolgesma, the world's most expensivedrug.

