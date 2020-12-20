Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:25s - Published 4 minutes ago

Passengers head to St Pancras in a bid to spend Xmas at home

Boris Johnson's latest announcement on new tough Tier 4 measures for London and the South East of England has seen crowds of people flock to train stations in a bid to leave the capital ahead of Christmas.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn