'Upset' Allardyce: I won't accept another red Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:45s - Published 5 minutes ago 'Upset' Allardyce: I won't accept another red Sam Allardyce says he will not accept another sending off after the 10 men of West Brom were beaten 3-0 by rivals Aston Villa in his first game in charge. 0

