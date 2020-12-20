Global  
 

Trump Says "Wild" Rally Will Erupt In DC

President Donald Trump has urged his supporters to flock to Washington DC on January 6.

He is promising followers a "wild" rally.

January 6 is the same day that Congress is scheduled to meet to formally finalize the presidential election results.

Business Insider reports not much can legally be done on the date.

However, many pro-Trump Republicans have said they will try to disrupt the process.


