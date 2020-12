Boise State Broncos decide to forego bowl game Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:48s - Published 1 day ago Boise State Broncos decide to forego bowl game The Boise State Broncos have decided to skip participating in a bowl game this season, according to a Sunday announcement from interim director of athletics Bob Carney and head coach Bryan Harsin. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SOME SAD NEWSTODAY FOR BOISESTATE BRONCOFANS...THE BRONCOSHAVE CHOSEN TOSKIP PARTICIPATINGIN A BOWL GAME THISSEASON ACCORDINGTO ANANNOUCEMENTFROM INTERIMDIRECTOR OFATHLETICS BOBCARNEY AND HEADCOACH BRYANHARSIN.THEANNOUNCEMENTCOMES AFTER BOISESTATE LOST 34-20 INLAST NIGHT'SMOUNTAIN WESTCHAMPIONSHIP GAMEAGAINST THE SANJOSE SPARTINS.ACCORDING TO THEUNIVERSITY...THEDECISION TO OPTOUT WAS LED BYBRONCO STUDENTATHLETES ANDSUPPORTED BYCOACHES...ATHLETICS STAFFAND BOISE STATEADMINISTRATION.A STATEMENT ISSUEDBY BRONCO TEAMCAPTAINS STATEDQUOTE -"THIS ISABOUT A TEAMDECISON AND WHATTHE TEAM FEELS ISBEST FOR EVERYONEMENTALLY,PHYSICALLY ANEMOTIONALLY." -ENDQUOTEWITH THE DECISIONTO SKIP A BOWLGAME THISSEASON...THEBRONCOS WILL ENDTHEIR SEASON 5-2AND END THEIRSTREAK OF 18STRAIGHT SEASONSWITH A BOWL GAME





