Keane: Tottenham back to being Spursy Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:26s - Published 5 minutes ago Keane: Tottenham back to being Spursy Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane says Tottenham are returning to 'the old Spursy way' after defeats against Liverpool and Leicester in the Premier League. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources Tottenham fans react angrily to Roy Keane's 'Spursy' claim during Leicester loss Roy Keane was far from kind to Tottenham during his Sky Sports punditry, leaving a section of the...

Football.london - Published 13 hours ago