Dua Lipa spending Christmas in the US with Anwar Hadid Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:36s - Published 4 minutes ago Dua Lipa spending Christmas in the US with Anwar Hadid Dua Lipa is set to spend Christmas in the US with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid, but will fly home to the UK to ring in the start of 2021. 0

