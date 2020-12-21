‘Celtic lucky to win Scottish Cup’
Murdo MacLeod believes his former club Celtic were lucky to beat Hearts in the Scottish Cup final.
Lennon: A monumental achievementNeil Lennon says the weight of expectation affected his players but is proud to have sealed a quadruple treble for Celtic with victory in the Scottish Cup final over Hearts.
Walker: Lennon can't survive thisCeltic will not stand by under-pressure manager Neil Lennon following Sunday's 2-0 home loss to Ross County in the Scottish League Cup, says Andy Walker.
Celtic fans protest outside stadiumProtests sparked outside Celtic Park over fans' frustration with manager Neil Lennon and the board, following the Scottish champions' league cup defeat to Ross County.