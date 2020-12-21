Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 00:49s - Published 2 minutes ago

Senior Congress leader Motilal Vohra dies at 93 post Covid-19 complications, tributes pour in

Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora died on Monday following post-COVID-19 complications.

He was 93 years old.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the leader.

Senior party MP Rahul Gandhi remembered him as a true congressman and a wonderful human being in his condolence message on Twitter.

Motilal Vora was admitted to the Escorts Hospital in the national capital's Okhla area a few days ago with a urinary infection.

He also had a lung infection and was put on ventilator support.

He will be cremated in Chhattisgarh.

