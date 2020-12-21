Ariana Grande Is Engaged to Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande Is Engaged to Dalton Gomez
Grande took to Instagram on Dec.
20 to share a series of pictures of herself with Gomez and an engagement ring.
The picture of her engagement ring was captioned "forever n then some.".
Grande's mother took to Twitter, welcoming Gomez to the family.
Grande's been busy on the professional front as well, releasing her latest studio album, 'Positions,' in November.
A 'Sweetener' tour behind-the-scenes movie, titled 'excuse me, i love you,' is also being released by Netflix on Dec.
21